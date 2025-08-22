WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: irs | resignations | doge

IRS Pumps Brakes on Deferred Resignation Program

By    |   Friday, 22 August 2025 07:07 PM EDT

The IRS is allowing hundreds of employees to rescind their deferred resignation applications in an effort "to fill critical vacancies," the Federal News Network reported.

In an email sent to employees Wednesday, obtained by the Federal News Network, David Traynor, acting IRS human capital officer, and David Allen, acting deputy chief,  said gaps in mission-critical roles have surfaced amid the layoffs and buyouts.

The IRS has lost some 25,700 employees since the Department of Government Efficiency began slashing the federal workforce. However, the report said IRS cuts have gone too deep.

"IRS has identified areas where staffing reductions created a potential gap in mission-critical expertise. As a result, IRS will utilize all available tools – including details, reassignments ... external hiring – to identify resources to fulfill the mission-critical skill sets," they wrote.

At issue is being too short-handed for next year's filing season. However, the IRS did not say how many employees it's looking to bring back, The Washington Post reported.

"As the IRS works to modernize and implement President Trump's agenda, including the One Big Beautiful Bill, we are committed to ensuring the agency is staffed appropriately to serve the American people effectively and efficiently," the Treasury Department said in a statement to media outlets.

Wednesday's email said "no action" was required from employees yet.

"Managers will receive additional information and guidance from HCO on how to bring back an employee who has an approved DRP/TDRP recission agreement," the email stated, referring to their resignations, according to the Federal News Network.

The layoff halt comes weeks after former IRS Commissioner Billy Long told employees in the civil rights office that the IRS was "reversing" layoffs.

"This memorandum serves as cancellation of your prior RIF notice of separation," Long wrote in the Aug. 1 memo, the Federal News Network reported then. "It supersedes any previous notices you may have received ... I look forward to your continued employment with the Internal Revenue Service."

Long was removed on Aug. 8 by President Donald Trump after less than two months on the job. The White House and IRS reportedly clashed over the use of taxpayer data to identify illegal immigrants. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was named acting IRS commissioner.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Friday, 22 August 2025 07:07 PM
