Woman Sues IRS to Classify Pets as Dependents

A New York lawyer is suing the IRS in an attempt to have pets classified as legal dependents, NewsNation reported.

Amanda Reynolds, who has a golden retriever named Finnegan, filed the lawsuit in the Eastern District of New York, arguing that the dog relies entirely on her for food, housing, medical care, and transportation, according to Forbes.

Reynolds also said her dog fits the requirements the IRS has for a legal dependent: Finnegan has no independent income, lives exclusively with her, and has annual expenses exceeding $5,000.

Although the IRS defines pets as property, Reynolds pointed out to QZ that this definion does not reflect the role of her dog in her life.

"For all intents and purposes, Finnegan is like my daughter, and is definitely a 'dependent,'" Reynolds said, adding that while it may seem unusual, the lawsuit is not "frivolous or meritless."

She said the IRS rules are an unfair burden on taxpayers — especially since the agency already says that some pets, such as service animals, may qualify for tax advantages.

Judge James Wicks, who is overseeing the case, has granted a motion to delay discovery in the case, as the IRS is likely to file a motion to dismiss.