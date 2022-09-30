IRS Extends Deadlines for Florida Residents Hit by Hurricane Ian

Florida residents who have been impacted by the effects of Hurricane Ian will be granted filing extensions on "most" tax returns, according to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

In a press release, the IRS said that all deadlines for affected taxpayers filing "various individual and business tax returns and [making] tax payments" after Sept. 23 will be pushed back to Feb. 15, 2023.

Among those eligible for relief: Individual persons and households who have a residence or business anywhere in the state of Florida, according to the IRS.

The agency also stated that relief workers in disaster zones, along with any visitors who were injured by Hurricane Ian, can also seek filing-deadline relief.

Also, the postponed deadlines for those affected by Hurricane Ian apply to quarterly estimated tax payments (typically on Jan. 17), and to quarterly payroll and excise tax returns, which were scheduled for Oct. 31 and Jan. 31, 2023.

As Newsmax chronicled on Friday, the wrath of Hurricane Ian — which had reached Category 4 status at its peak — left a broad swath of destruction across Florida, flooding areas on both of its coasts, destroying homes and other residences, demolishing beachfront businesses, and leaving more than 2 million people without power.

At least nine people have also been confirmed dead — a figure that's expected to greatly increase in the coming days, according to officials.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis revealed Friday that roughly 34,000 Floridians have already applied for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), amid the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

During a press update on the post-hurricane fallout, DeSantis said: "FEMA has activated its individual assistance program. So, if you are in need of help in recovering in those affected counties you can go to www.disasterassistance.gov."

DeSantis added: "Make sure if you are looking at claims on your property, you document that. Take photos, make sure you have it. We want you to be able to be made whole just as quickly as possible."