Democrats Push for Investigation of IRS Trump Audit

House Democrats are pushing for a government watchdog to probe the delayed Internal Revenue Service audit into former President Donald Trump's finances, Politico reported.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez of California and 14 of his Democratic colleagues on the House Ways and Means Committee last term suggested the review in a letter to Government Accountability Office Comptroller Gen. Gene L. Dorado.

"Members of Congress need further information related to the failures to conduct presidential audits during the Trump Administration to ensure that, as elected representatives, we are adequately equipped to assess and address the integrity and continued function of the presidential audit program, as well as necessary improvements to the program," the letter read.

The group specifically requested that GAO look into why the IRS did not ask the Treasury Department or Congress for more resources when they struggled to conduct Trump's returns.

In addition, the 15 House Democrats asked what administrative and legislative actions could be taken to protect the agency from potential meddling after it was revealed that only one IRS agent was assigned to Trump during his presidency.

News of the letter comes in the backdrop of Trump's tax returns being released just one month before Republicans took control of Congress. However, controversy arose when Trump's first two years in office were absent from the IRS report.

"This a major failure of the IRS under the prior administration and certainly not what we had hoped to find," said former Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, a Democrat from Massachusetts.