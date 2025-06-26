Ireland Moves to Block Trade With Israeli Settlements

Ireland's government is moving toward a ban on trade with Israeli settlements in East Jerusalem and the West Bank and is pressuring other European Union nations to do the same.

Ireland's foreign affairs and trade minister, Simon Harris, posted about the decision, which follows the International Court of Justice finding Israel's presence in "occupied Palestinian Territory" illegal.

"We are the only government in the entire European Union that has published any legislation ever in relation to banning trade with the occupied Palestinian territories," Harris said.

He asked other nations in the EU to follow suit.

"I'd be very, very grateful if every member of the opposition in the leadership position would do one thing today," he said. "Pick up the telephone and contact your political counterparts in the European Union. And ask them, where's their occupied Palestinian Territories bill?"

Harris added his own accusation as he continued. "Because I'd like to know, 'cause it is by all of us coming together that we create that momentum that [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's genocide can't be tolerated."

The Jerusalem Post reported that the Irish government initially plans to use postal codes to determine the point of origin within Israel to determine legal or banned products being imported into Ireland.

The International Court of Justice ruled in July 2024 that Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem were not only illegal in the eyes of the court but that Israel was ordered to pay reparations to the Palestinians.

Israel has ignored the court's decision.

Ireland's government has long held a contrary view of Israel. Antisemitic acts have been carried out against the small number of Israelis living there for years.

Last December, Israel closed its embassy in Ireland. Gideon Sa'ar, Israel's foreign minister, said the decision was based on "extreme anti-Israel policies of the Irish government," and Ireland's recognition of a Palestinian state and Ireland's support for legal action against Israel.