Even though American forces are already on the ground in Israel conducting unspecified operations as the Israel Defense Force steps up its ground invasion of Gaza after the Oct. 7 Hamas terror massacre, military analysts expect U.S. troops to play just a supporting role – if Iran remains out of the fray.

The Pentagon's top special operations policy official revealed during a conference in Washington, D.C., that American commandos are "actively helping the Israelis to do a number of things," according to The New York Times.