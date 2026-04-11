Iran Issues Threat After US Warships Transit Strait of Hormuz

Iran is threatening to attack any U.S. Navy ships entering the Strait of Hormuz, warning through Pakistani mediators that vessels could be targeted within 30 minutes if they continue through the strategic waterway — a move that could jeopardize ongoing negotiations.

The warning came after U.S. warships crossed the strait for the first time since the war began. According to Axios, several American vessels transited the channel in an operation that was not coordinated with Tehran and was aimed at reinforcing freedom of navigation in international waters.

Later Saturday, the U.S. military confirmed two of its warships sailed through the Strait of Hormuz as part of a plan to start removing mines from the vital conduit for the global oil trade.

Sending the ships through the strait was aimed at "setting conditions for clearing mines in the Strait of Hormuz," U.S. Central Command posted on X.

Iranian state-linked media characterized the U.S. transit as a violation of the ceasefire, escalating tensions as talks between the two sides begin in Pakistan. A U.S. official, however, said Washington did not receive any direct warning from Tehran.

The Strait of Hormuz, off Iran’s southern coast, is a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies, with a significant share of the world’s oil passing through it. Despite a ceasefire provision intended to reopen the route, traffic has remained limited, with many commercial vessels hesitant to cross amid fears of Iranian retaliation.

The latest exchange underscores the fragility of the ceasefire, as both sides test its limits while diplomatic efforts continue.

Reuters contributed to this report.