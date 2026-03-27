Iran Vows Retaliation After Alleged Israeli Strikes on Key Sites

Iran’s foreign minister on Friday accused Israel of carrying out a series of strikes on critical infrastructure inside Iran, including major industrial and nuclear facilities.

He warned that Tehran would impose a “heavy price” in response.

In a post on X, Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said Israeli forces targeted two of Iran’s largest steel factories, a power plant, and what he described as civilian nuclear sites, along with other infrastructure.

He did not specify the locations of the alleged attacks or provide details on casualties or the extent of the damage.

Israel has not publicly confirmed the strikes.

However, according to Araghchi, Israeli officials have claimed that the operation was conducted in coordination with the United States — an assertion that, if verified, could significantly escalate tensions across the region.

The U.S. has not immediately responded to the allegation.

Araghchi said the reported strikes contradict a diplomatic timeline recently extended by the U.S. president, who had signaled additional time for negotiations aimed at de-escalating tensions with Iran.

The foreign minister framed the alleged attacks as undermining those efforts.

“This attack contradicts the extended deadline for diplomacy,” Araghchi wrote, suggesting that military action had overtaken ongoing political channels.

Iran has repeatedly warned it would respond to any direct attacks on its territory or strategic assets.

Araghchi reiterated that stance Friday, stating that Israel would face consequences for what he called “crimes.”

“Iran will exact a heavy price,” he said.

The claims come amid already heightened tensions in the Middle East, with ongoing concerns over Iran’s nuclear program and Israel’s long-standing opposition to it.

Israel has previously conducted covert and overt operations targeting Iranian facilities and personnel, arguing such actions are necessary to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.

Iran maintains that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.

There was no independent confirmation of the reported strikes as of Friday, and details remain limited.