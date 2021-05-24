×
Iran and IAEA Extend Monitoring Deal by a Month, UN Watchdog Says

Rafael Grossi speaking at a conference
Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), speaks during a press conference at the agency's headquarters in Vienna, Austria on May 24. (Alex Halada/AFP via Getty Images)
 

Monday, 24 May 2021 06:44 AM

Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog are extending a recently expired monitoring agreement by a month, the agency's chief said on Monday, avoiding a collapse that could have plunged wider talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal into crisis.

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi told a news conference the agreement would now run until June 24.

The three-month agreement was struck in February to cushion the blow of Iran reducing its cooperation with the IAEA, and it allowed monitoring of some activities that would otherwise have been axed to continue.

Iran holds a presidential election on June 18.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


