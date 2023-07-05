×
Tags: iran | ukraine | flight | shot down | un | court

UK, Canada, Sweden, Ukraine Sue Iran at Top UN Court

Wednesday, 05 July 2023 09:37 AM EDT

The United Kingdom, Canada, Sweden, and Ukraine have launched a case against Iran at the United Nations' highest court over the downing in 2020 of a Ukrainian passenger jet and the deaths of all 176 passengers and crew.

The countries want the International Court of Justice to rule that Iran illegally shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 on Jan. 8, 2020, and order Tehran to apologize and pay compensation to the families of the victims.

Those killed included nationals and residents of Canada, Sweden, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom, as well as Afghanistan and Iran. Their ages ranged from 1 year to 74 years old.

Newsfront
