Iran: Stance on US Nuclear Talks Remains Constant

Iran remains committed to diplomacy with the United States, the government said on Monday, after a fourth round of nuclear talks with Washington was postponed over the weekend.

"We have announced our commitment to continuing the path of dialog and diplomacy, and we have shown our full readiness by participating in several rounds of negotiations," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said.

Iran awaits details from mediator Oman regarding the continuation of talks with the U.S., he added.

Oman had said the fourth round of nuclear discussions provisionally planned for May 3 would be rescheduled for logistical reasons.