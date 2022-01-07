Iranian American Group Praises Trump's Decision to Kill Soleimani

Iranian Americans for Liberty, an advocacy group opposed to the current Iranian regime, commended then-President Donald Trump's decision to kill Iranian Military General Qasem Soleimani via drone strike, The Washington Free Beacon reported on Friday.

In a video posted on Jan. 3, the second anniversary of Soleimani's death, the group asserted that the world is a safer place with him gone. They pointed to the general's alleged training of terrorist proxies all over the Middle East and the kidnapping of civilians.

"Soleimani's targeted assassination hasn't just saved American lives, but the lives of many from the Middle East too," the group's video said.

Soleimani was "directly involved in the killing and wounding of many American troops, as well as the murder and kidnapping of Western civilians and the destabilization of the Middle East through his use of terrorist proxy groups," they added.

The advocacy group further demanded accountability for Western officials who condemned the Soleimani strike, specifically highlighting comments by Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., in January 2020.

"We are outraged the president would assassinate a foreign official, possibly setting off another war without Congressional authorization and has zero plan to deal with the consequences," Omar posted to Twitter at the time.

The group defines itself as a nonpartisan organization focused on "education and advocacy on behalf of Iranian Americans," according to its website. It is focused primarily on forwarding elected officials who oppose Iran's current "Islamic Republic regime."