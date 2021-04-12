Iran, Israel to Deal With Purported Sabotage at Iranian Nuclear Site, Sans US

The Biden administration distanced itself from the attack on the Iranian nuclear facility at Natanz over the weekend, saying it had no role in the explosion. Iran has blamed Israel and vowed to take revenge, reported Axios.

"The United States had no involvement," a senior administration official speaking on the condition of anonymity, told U.S. News almost immediately after receiving an email query, adding, "we have nothing to add to speculation about the causes."

Biden is facing an increased diplomatic challenges regarding the U.S. return to the Iran Nuclear deal. This incident coupled with several recent Israeli strikes on Iranian ships, could further belabor negotiations, reports Axios.

Iran initially thought the situation was simply a power blackout around the Natanz facility, but it later discovered what it thought was an act of sabotage. The power blackout damaged centrifuges used by Tehran to manufacture nuclear fuel which could be used in atomic weapons. Blame for the blackout shifted quickly to Israel.

"Iran will not allow them [Israelis] and [we] will take revenge for these actions on the Zionists," Iran's Foreign Affairs Minister Javad Zarif said.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh also attributed the attack to "the Zionist regime" – Israel – saying it "could have led to a catastrophe that is a crime against humanity."

One arrest has been reported by Iranian media as intelligence services continue to investigate the incident.

Lloyd Austin, U.S. Secretary of Defense met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this morning in Jerusalem, where he restated the U.S. commitment to Israel's security, according to Axios.

Netanyahu was reported as saying that Iran was the gravest threat in the region and that Israel would never allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon.