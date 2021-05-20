Head of Iran's Quds Force Vows to Back Hamas Against Israel

The chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Quds Force on Thursday sent a letter to the head of Hamas’ military wing promising to support them against Israel amid continued violence in the Gaza region.

Iranian Brig.-Gen. Esmail Qaani wrote in a letter to Mohammed Deif, the supreme commander of Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades, to pledge their support, saying that the most recent spate of violence “has opened a new era in the conflict with the Zionist enemy,” according to The Jerusalem Post. Qaani also praised Deif as a “living martyr” and a “brave commander.”

“We are living with you the great battle of the 'Sword of Jerusalem' that you are waging on behalf of the Muslims and in defense of their honor, dignity and sanctities,” Qaani wrote.

He went on to praise Hamas and others for fighting a “great battle that once again proved the weakness of the enemy,” adding, “I kiss the hands that are carrying the weapons of Jihad (holy war) to defend Jerusalem and its holy sites. We will never be satisfied until this entity (Israel) is removed from the blessed land of Palestine and the liberation of every grain of its soil.”

Qaani also promised to carryout the will of his predecessor as head of the Quds force, General Qasem Soleimani, saying, “We will not leave Palestine alone, regardless of the pressures and siege.”

He also criticized the Palestinian Authority and Middle Eastern countries that have signed peace agreements with Israel, saying that they “sold Palestine” and “represent only themselves and will regret their betrayal.”

The commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Major General Hossein Salami, also praised Hamas and the rocket attacks on Israel this week, saying at a rally in Tehran that “today we are witnessing the birth of a new Palestine… fighting with missiles.”

Salami continued, “a new Israel has also emerged, one that is broken, frustrated, downcast, that has lost confidence in itself.”

“The battle for Palestine is not only one of the Palestinians against the Israelis,” he said, adding that it “symbolizes the battle of Muslims against world arrogance,” the Islamic Republic’s term for the West.