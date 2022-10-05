In Iran, Young Girls Take Off Hijabs, Raise Middle Finger to Ayatollah

Young girls are tearing their headscarves off and flashing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his predecessor Ruhollah Khomenei the middle finger as protests in Iran continue across the country following the death of Mahsa Amini after her detention by the morality police under the so-called hijab law, reports the BBC.

Protests have continued for three weeks with women at the forefront, including in schoolyards, according to news reports.

In Karaj on Monday, a group of girls chased a male education official out of a school by pelting him with water bottles, shouting "Shame on you!"

Another video shows a group of schoolgirls in Shiraz waving their head coverings in the air chanting, "Death to the dictator."

Khamanei on Monday blamed the United States and Israel for the protests, accusing the countries of trying to stop Iran's "progress."

"I say explicitly that these riots and this insecurity were a design by the U.S. and the occupying, fake Zionist regime [Israel] and those who are paid by them, and some traitorous Iranians abroad helped them," he told graduating cadets at a police university in Tehran.

"In the accident that happened, a young woman passed away, which also pained us, but reactions to her death before investigations [take place] … when some come to make the streets insecure, burn Qurans, take hijabs off covered women, and burn mosques and people's cars — they're not a normal, natural reaction," Khamenei said while surrounded by the chiefs of the police, army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Mahsa, 22, died in mid-September after being detained by the country's morality police for how she was dressed.