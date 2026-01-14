Iran Uprising Feels Different, But Regime Change Uncertain

Widespread anti-government protests in Iran have entered their third week, with the death toll continuing to climb amid a violent crackdown by security forces, yet military analysts suggest the latest uprising could actually lead to change.

In an interview with the Washington Examiner on Wednesday, retired Gen. Joseph Votel, who served as commander of U.S. Central Command from 2016 to 2019, said the current unrest appears different from past uprisings.

"I think it's a really extraordinary time and this feels a little bit different," Votel said.

"Having watched several of these, it just feels more serious. And I think the impression we're getting, at least from what I'm reading, is that the regime appreciates the seriousness of this."

Human rights monitors estimate that thousands have been killed or detained as demonstrations spread from economic grievances to broader calls for political change.

President Donald Trump has publicly voiced support for the protesters while sharply condemning Tehran's response. Trump warned the Iranian government it would "pay a big price" if the killing of demonstrators continued.

In a separate statement, Trump said he had canceled "all meetings with Iranian officials until the senseless killing of protestors STOPS!"

The president's comments represent a more aggressive posture toward Iran as protests intensify, raising speculation that sustained internal unrest combined with international pressure could threaten the stability of the ruling regime.

A U.S. official told ABC News on Tuesday that possible options include new sanctions on Iranian leaders or its energy and banking sectors.

Analysts caution that it remains too early to determine whether the uprising will lead to regime change. Iran's leadership has survived past waves of unrest, and security forces continue to show loyalty to the government, even as public anger grows.

Trump told CBS News late Wednesday he had reliable information suggesting that the violence in Iran was abating.

He emphasized there were no plans for executions of protesters, highlighting assurances received to that effect. This comes amid reports that the crackdown may have killed between 12,000 and 20,000 people.

Trump warned of "very strong actions" against the Iranian regime if executions were carried out, underscoring the seriousness of the U.S. response to the unfolding unrest.