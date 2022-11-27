Khamenei's Niece Arrested After Plea for Foreign Governments to Cut Ties with Iran

The niece of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Farideh Moradkhani, was arrested after calling on foreign governments to cut ties with the Iranian government, CNN reported.

Authorities arrested Moradkhani on Wednesday when she went to the prosecutor's office in response to a court order.

But in a video statement shared by her brother before her arrest, Moradkhani called upon people across the globe to "stop any dealings with this regime."

"Oh, free people," she said, "be with us and tell your governments to stop supporting this murderous and child-killing regime. This regime is not loyal to any of its religious principles and does not know any laws or rules except force and maintaining its power in any possible way.

"Now in this critical moment in history, all of humanity is observing that Iranian people, with empty hands, with exemplary courage and bravery are fighting with the evil forces. At this point in time, the people of Iran are carrying the burden of this heavy responsibility alone by paying with their lives."

On Saturday, Khamenei praised the country's Basij paramilitary force, Basij is a wing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, for cracking down, in deadly fashion, on anti-regime protesters. The protests were sparked following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was held in the custody of Iran's morality police in September.