Iran State TV Claims Trump 'Backed Down' After Warning

Iranian state-linked media are pushing back on President Donald Trump's claim of "productive" talks, insisting no negotiations with the United States are taking place and portraying the U.S. as retreating under pressure.

Shortly after Trump's announcement on Truth Social, Iranian state television aired a graphic declaring, "U.S. president backs down following Iran's firm warning," signaling Tehran's immediate effort to frame the development as a retreat by Washington.

Tasnim News Agency, citing an Iranian official, reported that the Strait of Hormuz will not return to pre-war conditions and warned global energy markets will remain unstable.

The outlet also claimed Trump backed down from plans to strike critical Iranian infrastructure due to financial market pressure, adding Tehran will continue its defensive posture until it achieves full deterrence.

Meanwhile, Fars News Agency reported there are no direct or indirect communications with Washington, contradicting Trump's assertion that discussions are underway.

The outlet also claimed Trump halted potential strikes on Iranian power plants only after Iran warned it would retaliate by targeting energy infrastructure across West Asia.