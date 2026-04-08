Hegseth: 'Iran Begged' for Ceasefire After Crushing Defeat

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Wednesday declared that the U.S. military delivered a "historic and overwhelming victory" over Iran, saying the campaign left the country's military "combat ineffective for years to come."

"Operation Epic Fury was a historic and overwhelming victory on the battlefield. A capital V military victory," Hegseth said at a morning press conference, aired live on Newsmax and Newsmax2, just hours after a ceasefire was reached.

"By any measure, Epic Fury decimated Iran's military and rendered it combat ineffective for years to come."

Hegseth, accompanied at the press conference by Gen. Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, framed the operation as the culmination of years of escalating tensions.

He said that Iran had been "chanting death to America, targeting our people, killing Americans," while pursuing nuclear capabilities through "blackmailing their way toward a nuclear weapon."

He credited President Donald Trump with taking decisive action where prior administrations did not.

"Other presidents marked time and kicked the can down the road," Hegseth said. "President Trump made history... No other president has shown the courage and resolve of this commander in chief."

According to Hegseth, the U.S. and its allies dismantled Iran's military infrastructure in less than 40 days using "less than 10% of America's total combat power."

"We untied just a fraction of our strength, and Iran suffered a devastating military defeat," he said. "Together with our Israeli partners, America's military achieved every single objective on plan, on schedule, exactly as laid out from day one."

He described widespread destruction across Iran's military branches.

"Iran's Navy is at the bottom of the sea, their frigate class, their prized drone aircraft carriers, submarines, minelayers sunk," Hegseth said. "Iran's air force has been wiped out. We own their skies. Their missile program is functionally destroyed."

Hegseth added that hundreds of Iranian missile and drone launches failed to reach U.S. targets.

"They were obsessed with it, and they never got even close," he said. "Every single one of those shots easily shot down miles and miles away [while] they were blowing ammo into fantasyland."

He said a final wave of more than 800 strikes destroyed Iran's defense industrial base.

"What little they have left buried in bunkers is all they will have," Hegseth said. "They can no longer build missiles, build rockets, build launchers, or build UAVs. Their factories have been razed to the ground."

Hegseth said Iran agreed to a ceasefire under pressure, warning that further escalation would have targeted critical infrastructure.

"Had Iran refused our terms, the next targets would have been their power plants, their bridges and oil and energy infrastructure," he said. "President Trump had the power to cripple Iran's entire economy in minutes, but he chose mercy."

He also detailed the deaths of numerous senior Iranian leaders, saying the country's leadership had been "systematically eliminated."

"This new regime was out of options and out of time. So they cut a deal," Hegseth said.

Under the agreement, he said, Iran will never obtain a nuclear weapon.

"The president has been clear from the beginning. There will be no Iranian nuclear weapons, period, full stop," Hegseth said. "Other presidents said it. President Trump did it."

Hegseth also highlighted U.S. military operations during the conflict, including a rescue mission for downed pilots.

"In a daring 14-hour rescue operation... both pilots were recovered safely not once, but twice," he said. "Zero American casualties. The Iranians humiliated and demoralized."

He cast the outcome as long-awaited retribution.

"Iran's defeat is America's retribution for every American lost to Iranian terror," Hegseth said.

Hegseth said Trump personally praised U.S. forces following the operation.

"The president is proud of you. Job well done. But stay vigilant and stay ready," he said.

He also paid tribute to fallen service members and their families.

"To the families of our fallen, your sacrifice was in service of a historic cause. And we will always remember your heroes. Our heroes. We will continue to honor them," Hegseth said.

Hegseth thanked Israel for its role in the campaign while taking aim at other allies.

"To our Israeli allies, thank you for being a brave, capable, and willing ally on this battlefield," he said. "The rest of the world and the rest of our so-called allies saw what real capabilities look like. They should take some notes."

He emphasized the role of U.S. troops in securing the outcome.

"Our troops, our American warriors, deserve the credit for this day," Hegseth said.

He also invoked faith in describing the operation's success.

"But God deserves all the glory," he said. "Tens of thousands of sorties, refuelings, and strikes carried out under the protection of divine Providence. A massive effort with miraculous protection... God is good."

Looking ahead, Hegseth said the U.S. military would remain ready to enforce the terms of the ceasefire.

"The War Department, for now, has done its part," he said. "We stand ready in the background to ensure Iran upholds every reasonable term."

He closed by praising U.S. service members involved in the campaign.

"To the warriors of Epic Fury, I say, well done," Hegseth said. "Your skill, your bravery, and sheer guts and grit showed the world what America is all about."