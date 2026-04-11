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Tags: iran | oil tankers | strait of hormuz | gasoline

Trump: Empty Tankers Head to US for Oil, Gas

Saturday, 11 April 2026 09:16 AM EDT

President Donald Trump said Saturday that large numbers of completely empty oil tankers were heading to the United States to load up with oil and gas.

"Massive numbers of completely empty oil tankers, some of the largest anywhere in the World, are heading, right now, to the United States to load up with the best and "sweetest" oil and gas anywhere in the World. We have more oil than the next two largest oil economies combined - and higher quality," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

His post came as senior U.S. and Iranian officials were meeting on Saturday in Islamabad with Pakistani intermediaries as Tehran laid down its red lines that it said Washington must accept before face-to-face talks could take place to end their six-week-old war.

Trump said earlier this week Iran should not charge fees to tankers going through the blockaded Strait of Hormuz, which has caused the worst disruption to global energy supplies in history. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that large numbers of completely empty oil tankers were heading to the United States to load up with oil and gas.
iran, oil tankers, strait of hormuz, gasoline
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2026-16-11
Saturday, 11 April 2026 09:16 AM
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