Iran Could Be Days Away From Weapons-Grade Nuclear Material

Iran is less than two weeks out from being able to process nuclear weapons-grade material, according to the Wall Street Journal. This revelation comes at the same time talks between the U.S. and Iran over the Iranian nuclear program are paused.

It could take several months to construct a complete nuclear weapon, but Iran is just days out from being able to process enough enriched uranium into high-level fissile material to make one work.

The Journal said the startling information was included in a confidential International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report that went to member states. The report indicated Iran’s cache of enriched uranium has increased by about 50% since its last report in February.

The IAEA’s chief has said that Iran stands alone among countries processing uranium to a near weapons-grade level that does not have nuclear weapons.

Iranian leaders have said repeatedly that the nation is not working toward building nuclear weapons.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday told reporters of his conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, cautioning against any military action, “I told him this would be inappropriate to do right now because we're very close to a solution now."

During Trump’s recent Middle East trip, leaders of several nations in the region told him to refrain from military strikes aimed at eliminating Iran’s nuclear program.

