Iran Threatens to 'Build Nuclear Warheads' to Turn NY Into 'Hellish Ruins'

Amid stalled Biden administration talks to rework the decertified Obama-era Iran nuclear deal, Iran is coming out to threats to "build nuclear warheads" and turning New York City into "hellish ruins."

Social media video posts from an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have translated the threat "to produce atomic warheads for missiles" in a short amount of time "if the U.S. or the Zionist regime make any stupid mistakes," with the capability of "turning New York into hellish ruins," The Jerusalem Post reported Sunday.

The posts cited the IRGC Telegram post that declared: "Iran can immediately return to Emad project and build an atomic bomb if Natanz facilities are attacked."

The Emad is the long-range Iranian missile, The Post reported.

The video sharing the threats was titled, "When Will Iran's Sleeping Nuclear Warheads Awaken," according to reports.

The video published by the IRGC, a U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organization, noted a similar nuclear program depicted fictionally — but without direct reference to Iran — in this summer's "Top Gun Maverick" movie.

"The nuclear facilities of Fordow have been built deep under mountains of Iran and are protected against trench-busting bombs and even nuclear explosion," the video said, according to the translation.

"All infrastructures required for nuclear breakout have been prepared in it."

Much like the plot of the American movie, the video paraphrased that "the facilities at Natanz may be highly vulnerable to a possible attack by Western powers and Israel, but Fordow will immediately assume war footing and begin the nuclear breakout project within a short time if Natanz comes under missile attack."

The video was directly translated to vow to move Iran's "peaceful nuclear program to a nuclear weapons program" at an accelerated rate.

"They have all of the enriched materials they need," former President Donald Trump told young conservatives at the Turning Point Action Summit in Tampa, Florida, on July 23. "They can have nuclear weapons in a very short period of time. I'm talking about a matter of months or less.

"They might have one now."

Trump warned a nuclear Iran would change the world even more negatively than "radical left Democrats" have already done to "destroy our country."

"Once they have that, it's a whole different game," Trump warned of a nuclear Iran. "It's a terrible thing that's happened to our country. Our country has never been in a position like this.

"The election was stolen, it was rigged, and now our country is being destroyed, systematically destroyed."

Trump decertified the Obama-era Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action during his administration amid intelligence that suggested Iran was not abiding by the agreement in which former President Barack Obama reportedly paid Iran $400 million to slow down their plan to become a world nuclear power.