WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: iran | nuclear | deal | donald trump | marco rubio | middle east

Report: Iran Proposes Interim Nuclear Deal With US

By    |   Thursday, 24 April 2025 02:46 PM EDT

Iran’s Foreign Minister asked White House envoy Steve Witkoff during nuclear talks Saturday if the two counties could negotiate an interim deal, two sources told Axios.

Abbas Araghchi told the White House it would not be possible to reach a final nuclear accord on President Donald Trump’s proposed two-month timetable, Axios reported.

Trump has ordered a buildup of military forces in the Middle East if the talks fail, with the possibility of launching a strike against Iran’s nuclear facility or supporting an Israeli strike.

Iran’s delegate to the U.N. told Axios their report was "simply neither true nor accurate" while the State Department declined comment.

Witkoff told Araghchi he didn’t want to discuss an interim deal, preferring to focus on a comprehensive deal, Axios reported. Witkoff said they would be willing to revisit an interim deal if both parties believe more time is needed as the deadline approaches, sources told Axios.

U.S. and Iranian negotiators will meet again Saturday in Oman, Axios said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on a podcast Tuesday, "We're a long ways away from any sort of agreement with Iran," but added that Trump was committed to making a deal.

"He would prefer that there not be a need to resort to military force," Rubio said.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Iran's Foreign Minister asked White House envoy Steve Witkoff during nuclear talks Saturday if the two counties could negotiate an interim deal, two sources told Axios.
iran, nuclear, deal, donald trump, marco rubio, middle east
211
2025-46-24
Thursday, 24 April 2025 02:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved