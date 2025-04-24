Report: Iran Proposes Interim Nuclear Deal With US

Iran’s Foreign Minister asked White House envoy Steve Witkoff during nuclear talks Saturday if the two counties could negotiate an interim deal, two sources told Axios.

Abbas Araghchi told the White House it would not be possible to reach a final nuclear accord on President Donald Trump’s proposed two-month timetable, Axios reported.

Trump has ordered a buildup of military forces in the Middle East if the talks fail, with the possibility of launching a strike against Iran’s nuclear facility or supporting an Israeli strike.

Iran’s delegate to the U.N. told Axios their report was "simply neither true nor accurate" while the State Department declined comment.

Witkoff told Araghchi he didn’t want to discuss an interim deal, preferring to focus on a comprehensive deal, Axios reported. Witkoff said they would be willing to revisit an interim deal if both parties believe more time is needed as the deadline approaches, sources told Axios.

U.S. and Iranian negotiators will meet again Saturday in Oman, Axios said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on a podcast Tuesday, "We're a long ways away from any sort of agreement with Iran," but added that Trump was committed to making a deal.

"He would prefer that there not be a need to resort to military force," Rubio said.