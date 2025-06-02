Report: US Nuclear Deal Lets Iran Keep Enriching Uranium

The proposed U.S. nuclear deal submitted to Iran would let Tehran continue enriching uranium to a level of 3%, according to sources who spoke with the Israeli news outlet Walla.

Iran is poised to reject the proposal, dismissing it as a "nonstarter" that fails to address Tehran's interests or soften Washington's stance on uranium enrichment, an Iranian diplomat said Monday.

"Iran is drafting a negative response to the U.S. proposal, which could be interpreted as a rejection of the U.S. offer," the senior diplomat, who is close to Iran's negotiating team, told Reuters.

The proposed U.S. nuclear deal was presented to Iran on Saturday by Oman's foreign minister, Badr al-Busaidi, who was visiting Tehran and has been mediating talks between Tehran and Washington.

Walla said the proposal contradicts statements from top U.S. officials and "suggests greater flexibility on the part of President [Donald] Trump."

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told the news outlet that Trump "has made it clear that Iran will never be able to obtain a nuclear bomb.

"His special envoy, Steve Witkoff, delivered a detailed and acceptable proposal to the Iranian regime, and for their own good — they should accept it. Out of respect for the ongoing process, the administration will not comment on the details of the proposal in the media," she added.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.