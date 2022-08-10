Iran Planned Killing Pompeo, Bolton

Mike Pompeo, who served as secretary of state in the Trump administration, was among the targets of an assassination plot by a member of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The United States charged an IRGC member Wednesday with plotting to murder John Bolton, the national security adviser to former President Donald Trump.

While Pompeo was not mentioned by name in the Department of Justice's criminal complaint, reports are saying he is the other official targeted.

"A source close to former Secretary of State Pompeo confirmed for me in the last few minutes that Pompeo was the additional official targeted for assassination by the Iranians. So we know of two targets: Bolton and Pompeo," CNBC's Eamon Javers tweeted Wednesday evening. "Bolton said on CNN tonight he fears there are more."

The Justice Department alleged that Shahram Poursafi, also known as Mehdi Rezayi, 45, of Tehran, was likely motivated to kill Bolton in retaliation for the death of IRGC Commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. drone strike in January 2020.

According to the criminal complaint, Poursafi asked a U.S. resident identified only as "Individual A" to take photographs of Bolton, under the guise that the photos were needed for a forthcoming book.

The U.S. resident then introduced Poursafi to a covert government informant who would take the photographs for a price.

The following month, investigators said Poursafi contacted the informant on an encrypted messaging application, and offered the person $250,000 to hire someone to "eliminate" Bolton — an amount that would later be negotiated up to $300,000.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.