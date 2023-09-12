GOP Candidates Rip Biden on Iran Prisoner Swap

Republican presidential candidates this week criticized President Joe Biden for a recent deal to release $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds in a deal to release five American prisoners.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken approved the agreement last week, according to the Associated Press, which involves unfreezing about $6 billion in proceeds from Iranian oil sales to South Korea. Congress was notified of the deal on Monday, the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which was noted by former President Donald Trump in a statement.

"Can you believe that Crooked Joe Biden is giving $6 Billion to the terrorist regime in Iran? That money be used for terrorism all over the Middle East, and, indeed, the World," Trump wrote on his social media network, Truth Social.

"This incompetent FOOL is absolutely destroying America. He had the audacity to announce this terrible deal today, September 11th," Trump added. "To pay for hostages will lead to kidnapping, ransom, and blackmail against Americans across the globe. I freed many dozens of our people from various unfriendly countries and never paid a dime!"

Former Vice President Mike Pence said: "The Biden Administration's decision to pay a $6B ransom to the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism endangers Americans abroad. @POTUS Biden announcing the deal on the anniversary of 9-11 is a disgrace."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wrote: "While Americans mourn 9/11, Biden lines the pockets of the Iranian ayatollahs who provide safe harbor to the current head of al-Qaeda. This deal bankrolls nuclear ambitions, hostage takers, and extremists who hate America."

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said in a statement: "President Biden can't seem to cut his habit of sending money to terrorists. First, it was $400 million to Iran in 2016 when he was VP. Now, it's $6 billion to Iran on [the] 22nd anniversary of 9/11. This President is putting a price on American lives. Enough is enough."

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley posted a Fox News article about the deal and wrote: "The only thing that makes this worse is announcing it on 9/11."