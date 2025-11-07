Iran Unveils Monument to Ancient Victory in Show of Postwar Defiance

Crowds packed central Tehran on Friday for the unveiling of a statue celebrating an ancient Persian victory over foreign enemies -- a show of defiance toward Iran's modern-day foes in the wake of its recent 12-day war with Israel.

Thousands filled Enghelab Square to see the monument depicting the triumphant Sasanian king Shapur I looming on horseback over the kneeling Roman emperor Valerian, whom the Persian ruler captured in the third century AD.

Over Shapur's shoulder, multiple storeys high, stood a depiction of an ancient Persian warrior and a modern Iranian soldier, both grasping the same spear. Inscribed on their shields, the slogan: "You will kneel before Iran again."

"Such stories have repeatedly occurred through history, and the aggressors to Iran will suffer the same fate," Fatemeh Roshanbakhsh, 40, told AFP at the event.

The new statue was modelled on a stone engraving in southern Iran carved around the time of the original victory.

Student Moein, 21, said he had "studied about it in history books", adding that gatherings like Friday's "positively affect people's morale".

"Our nation has always been and will always be victorious," Moein added.

Alongside the sculpture of Shapur, organisers hung banners portraying slain Iranian military figures, including revered Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a 2020 US strike in Baghdad, and Amirali Hajizadeh, head of the Guards' Aerospace force, who was killed in the Israeli attacks.

In June Israel launched an unprecedented military campaign against Iran, killing more than a thousand people, according to official figures.

Tehran reciprocated with missile and drone attacks on Israel, killing dozens.

"Iran throughout history had generals that defeated the system of blasphemy and arrogance," psychologist Roshanbakhsh, clad in a black chador

- 'Good vibes' -

Massive banners at the square showed mythical heroes from Persian literature -- including Rostam, the legendary warrior from the epic "Shahnameh", Book of Kings -- vanquishing foes.

Others reproduced moments of contemporary confrontation, including the 2016 seizure of a US Navy vessel by the IRGC over what Tehran said was a territorial infringement.

The event follows a similar one in June, when Iran unveiled a 16-metre bronze statue of Arash the Archer, a legendary hero, in Vanak Square in northern Tehran.

Davood Goodarzi of the Tehran Municipality, which organised the event, said the project was designed and implemented "following the guidance" of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

He said the statue would be installed temporarily in Enghelab Square, then moved to one of the main entrances of Tehran, visible to foreign diplomats and tourists.

To accompany Friday's unveiling ceremony, five Iranian pop singers also held free public concerts, with attendee Sajad Pezeshkian saying he had come for "the good vibes... and to listen to the songs".