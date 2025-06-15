Trump Warns Iran, Urges, 'Make Middle East Great Again'

After firmly warning Iran against retaliation on American interests and forces late Saturday night, President Donald Trump is urging for novel and lasting peace between Israel and Iran, hoping to end the decades of unrest, calling to "make the Middle East great again."

"Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal, just like I got India and Pakistan to make, in that case by using trade with the United States to bring reason, cohesion, and sanity into the talks with two excellent leaders who were able to quickly make a decision and stop!" Trump wrote Sunday morning on Truth Social, pointing to how he has brought stability to other warring parts of the world before.

"Also, during my first term, Serbia and Kosovo were going at it hot and heavy, as they have for many decades, and this long time conflict was ready to break out into war. I stopped it (Biden has hurt the longer term prospects with some very stupid decisions, but I will fix it, again!).

"Another case is Egypt and Ethiopia, and their fight over a massive dam that is having an effect on the magnificent Nile River. There is peace, at least for now, because of my intervention, and it will stay that way!

"Likewise, we will have peace, soon, between Israel and Iran! Many calls and meetings now taking place.

"I do a lot, and never get credit for anything, but that's OK, the people understand.

"MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN!"

After celebrating Flag Day and the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army with a parade and ceremony in Washington, D.C., Trump's call for diplomacy followed a stern warning to Iran to not attempt retaliation on American interests in the Middle East.

"The U.S. had nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight," Trump wrote on Truth Social just after the celebration had concluded. "If we are attacked in any way, shape, or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the U.S. Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before.

"However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!"

Earlier Saturday, Trump noted even Vladimir Putin – amid his own bloody war with Ukraine – is calling for peace and diplomacy between Israel and Iran.

"President Putin called this morning to very nicely wish me a Happy Birthday, but to more importantly, talk about Iran, a country he knows very well," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "We talked at length. Much less time was spent talking about Russia/Ukraine, but that will be for next week. He is doing the planned prisoner swaps – large numbers of prisoners are being exchanged, immediately, from both sides.

"The call lasted approximately 1 hour. He feels, as do I, this war in Israel-Iran should end, to which I explained, his war should also end."

Amid a third-day of Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear program, infrastructure, military leadership, and nuclear scientists, Iran was able to penetrate the Iron Dome with ballistic missiles hitting targets in Israel.

The back-and-forth that began the 61st day after Trump's 60-day deadline for Iran to come to a peace deal on giving up nuclear weapons aspirations, and ultimately canceled peace talks with the U.S. that were planned for Sunday.

After years of chants of "Death to Israel" and "Death to America," Iran, however, is redirecting blame on the U.S.

While Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that if Israel's strikes on Iran stop, then "our responses will also stop," he pointed his ire on the United States as "a partner in these attacks and must take responsibility."

Information from Reuters was used to compile this report.