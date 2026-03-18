Israel: Iran Intelligence Chief Esmail Khatib Killed

Israel’s defense minister said Wednesday that the military killed Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib.

Khatib’s killing follows Israel killing top Iranian security official Ali Larijani and the head of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard’s all-volunteer Basij force.

Also on Wednesday, Iran launched strikes toward Israel and neighboring Gulf countries, with explosions heard in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar and interceptions reported in Saudi Arabia.

The attacks came hours after Iranian state media confirmed Israel’s military killed top Iranian security official Ali Larijani in an overnight strike, as well as Gen. Gholam Reza Soleimani, the head of the Revolutionary Guard’s Basij force, known for its role in suppressing protests.

An Israeli airstrike struck an apartment building in Bachoura, central Beirut, completely flattening it as day broke.

Two earlier strikes on residential apartments in other central Beirut neighborhoods early Wednesday killed at least six people and wounded 24 others, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Israeli strikes targeting central Beirut have become increasingly frequent in recent days, with or without prior warning. The attacks have hit far from the city’s southern suburbs, for which the army issued evacuation notices early in the war with Hezbollah.

The U.S.-Israeli war with Iran has killed at least 1,300 people in Iran, more than 900 in Lebanon and 14 in Israel, according to officials in those countries. The U.S. military says 13 U.S. service members have been killed and about 200 wounded.

Israeli operations continued across multiple fronts on Wednesday, with the military saying it struck branches of al-Qard al-Hasan, a Hezbollah-linked financial network it accuses of funding militant activities.

Additional airstrikes hit several neighborhoods in central Beirut overnight, killing at least 10 people, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, while Israel said its navy also targeted Hezbollah militants in the city.

The escalation drew international reaction, with France’s special envoy for Lebanon, Jean-Yves Le Drian, saying Hezbollah bore responsibility for renewed fighting but criticizing Israel’s response as “disproportionate and counterproductive.” He also condemned mass displacement in Lebanon and urged renewed negotiations.

Regional tensions continued to spill beyond Israel and Lebanon. Iran launched missiles and drones toward Gulf countries, with Saudi Arabia intercepting drones near Riyadh and missile alerts sounding in Dubai.

Bahrain said it was also targeted. Turkey, meanwhile, reinforced its air defenses with additional NATO-supported systems after missiles were fired toward its territory earlier in the conflict.

The widening war is also impacting global energy routes. Iraq resumed oil exports through a pipeline to Turkey, bypassing the Persian Gulf amid disruptions linked to the conflict and instability around the Strait of Hormuz.

Elsewhere, Russia condemned Israel’s killing of senior Iranian officials, while its state nuclear agency said a Russian-built nuclear facility in Iran had come under attack but was not damaged.

Iran reported strikes on civilian and judicial sites and announced the execution of a man accused of spying for Israel.

On the ground in Lebanon, residents described growing fear as Israeli strikes increasingly hit central Beirut, shattering any sense of safe areas.

Additional strikes in the Bekaa Valley killed and wounded civilians, while overall casualties in Lebanon have continued to rise sharply since the latest fighting began.