Iran Calls Trump's Israel Peace Hopes 'Wishful Thinking'

Iran described on Saturday the possibility, suggested by President Donald Trump, that it could normalize relations with Israel as "wishful thinking."

Late last month, Trump said: "Who knows, maybe even Iran can get in there," referring to the Abraham Accords — a peace agreement signed during Trump's first term under which Israel normalized diplomatic relations with four Muslim-majority nations.

"Iran will never recognize an occupied regime that has committed genocide and killed children," Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told Iranian state television.