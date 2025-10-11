WATCH TV LIVE

iran | israel | trump | abraham accords

Iran Calls Trump's Israel Peace Hopes 'Wishful Thinking'

Saturday, 11 October 2025 03:01 PM EDT

Iran described on Saturday the possibility, suggested by President Donald Trump, that it could normalize relations with Israel as "wishful thinking."

Late last month, Trump said: "Who knows, maybe even Iran can get in there," referring to the Abraham Accords — a peace agreement signed during Trump's first term under which Israel normalized diplomatic relations with four Muslim-majority nations.

"Iran will never recognize an occupied regime that has committed genocide and killed children," Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told Iranian state television. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


2025-01-11
Saturday, 11 October 2025 03:01 PM
