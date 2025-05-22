Iran Threatens to Move Nuclear Material to Shield It From Israel

Iran has threatened to move nuclear material to secret sites to protect it from potential Israeli strikes, Axios reports.

Iran’s top diplomat on Thursday also warned that his country would take “special measures” to defend its nuclear sites if Israel continues to threaten them, raising the stakes further ahead of a new round of talks with the United States.

The comments by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi offered no specifics on what Tehran would do, but international inspectors already have seen their access limited to Iran’s program. That’s even as Tehran enriches uranium to 60% purity, a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90%.

“I have called on the international community to take effective preventive measures against the continuation of Israeli threats, which if unchecked, will compel Iran to take special measures in defense of our nuclear facilities and materials,” Araghchi wrote on the social platform X after sending letters to U.N. officials.

Iran has also said it will hold the U.S. responsible for any Israeli attack on its nuclear sites.

“The nature, content, and extent of our actions will correspond and be proportionate to preventive measures taken by these international bodies in accordance with their statutory duties and obligations,” Araghchi said.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.