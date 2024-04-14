Iran Attack on Israel Claims Life of Innocent Child

Iran’s massive drone and missile strikes on Israel have claimed the life of a 7-year-old girl.

The little girl was hit in her Bedouin community in the desert in Israel on Saturday — and was in critical condition before succumbing to her injuries, Newsmax TV reported Sunday morning, citing White House spokesman John Kirby.

Newsmax reported the shrapnel came from a destroyed Iranian missile, blown out of the sky by air defenses over the Israeli desert. Reportedly, 99% of the missiles and drones targeting Israel from Iran and its terrorist proxies in the region were downed by U.S., U.K., and Jordanian military assets in the region.