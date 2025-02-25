Iran Fears Imminent Attack From Israel, US

Iran has placed its military forces on high alert, fearing an attack from the United States and Israel.
"They [Iranian authorities] are just waiting for the attack and are anticipating it every night and everything has been on high alert — even in sites that no one knows about," one source told the Telegraph.
Since the terrorist attack against Israel in October last year, Israel has staged a number of attacks against military and nuclear production sites in Iran and against proxy organizations in the region.
A full-bore combined U.S./Israeli attack would be significantly different, however.
The source quoted by the Telegraph said, "Recent developments, including [President] Donald Trump's comments and reports about potential plans from his administration to strike Iran, have further intensified activities."
A report carried by Newsmax in early February pointed out comments by Trump that he would like to arrive at a tension-easing diplomatic deal between the U.S. and Iran.
Trump increased pressure on Iran this month by imposing a campaign of maximum pressure with sanctions against Iran's oil production and even ships that transport oil from Iran in an attempt to cut Iran's exports as low as possible.
Jim Mishler ✉
Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.
© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.