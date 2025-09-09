Iran Reaches Understanding on Interaction with IAEA

Iran and the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency have reached an understanding on how "to interact in the new situation" following U.S. and Israeli attacks on the country's nuclear sites, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tuesday, according to state media.

The IAEA has not had access to Iran's key nuclear facilities since the U.S. and Israel bombed them in June. Iran passed a law after the attacks suspending cooperation with the IAEA and saying any inspections had to be approved by its Supreme National Security Council.

Talks between the IAEA and Iran were taking place against the backdrop of Germany, France and Great Britain initiating a 30-day process on Aug. 28 to re-impose sanctions on Iran. The curbs were lifted under a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers that unraveled after President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of it in 2018.