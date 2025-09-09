WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: iran | iaea | nuclear understanding | avoiding sanctions

Iran Reaches Understanding on Interaction with IAEA

Iran Reaches Understanding on Interaction with IAEA
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 09 September 2025 02:21 PM EDT

Iran and the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency have reached an understanding on how "to interact in the new situation" following U.S. and Israeli attacks on the country's nuclear sites, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tuesday, according to state media.

The IAEA has not had access to Iran's key nuclear facilities since the U.S. and Israel bombed them in June. Iran passed a law after the attacks suspending cooperation with the IAEA and saying any inspections had to be approved by its Supreme National Security Council.

Talks between the IAEA and Iran were taking place against the backdrop of Germany, France and Great Britain initiating a 30-day process on Aug. 28 to re-impose sanctions on Iran. The curbs were lifted under a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers that unraveled after President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of it in 2018.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Iran and the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency have reached an understanding on how "to interact in the new situation" following U.S. and Israeli attacks on the country's nuclear sites, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tuesday.
iran, iaea, nuclear understanding, avoiding sanctions
147
2025-21-09
Tuesday, 09 September 2025 02:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved