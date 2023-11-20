×
Tags: iran | hypersonic | missile | fattah-2 | patriot | missile system | russia

Iran Unveils Hypersonic Fattah-2 Ballistic Missile

By    |   Monday, 20 November 2023 09:45 AM EST

Iran is claiming to have a new hypersonic ballistic missile, with leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei present at its unveiling on Sunday, according to reports.

A photo of the Fattah-2 was shared on X as Khamenei toured the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Force on Sunday, Euro News reported.

Iran claimed in June that its first Fattah missile can fly at Mach 15.

Hypersonic missiles fly at speeds greater than Mach 5, which is five times the speed of sound. They are problematic for missile defense systems due to their speed and maneuverability.

While ballistic missiles can be tracked and intercepted by the U.S. Patriot system, their enhanced speed and irregular flight paths make it more difficult, according to the report.

Russia has reportedly fired hypersonic missiles in its war with Ukraine, while Ukraine claimed the Patriot system downed the Russia Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

The Patriot missile system is common among U.S. allies, including Iran's chief rival, Israel.

Eric Mack | editorial.mack@newsmax.com

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

