Trump Slams 'Dumb as a Rock' Biden on Iran Deal

Former President Donald Trump is warning "some terrible things" could come after "dumb as a rock" President Joe Biden gave $6 billion for five people, while Iran gave zero for five.

"This absolutely ridiculous 6 Billion Dollar Hostage Deal with Iran has set a terrible PRECEDENT for the future," Trump posted Monday on Truth Social as the five Americans were freed. "Buckel up, you are going to see some terrible things start to happen.

"The 3 years ago highly respected USA has become a laughingstock all over the WORLD. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. VOTE TRUMP!!!"

Trump did support the bringing the hostages home, but he said it should not have come at the cost of a $6 billion ransom.

"I brought 58 HOSTAGES home from many different countries, including North Korea, and I never paid anything," Trump added in an ensuing Truth Social post. "They all understood they MUST LET THESE PEOPLE COME HOME! Toward the end, it got so that countries didn't even start the conversation asking for money, because they knew they would not get it."

Ultimately, Biden is causing a form of hostage inflation for future bad actors to hold up the U.S. for billions in ransom, Trump concluded.

"Once you pay, you always pay, & MANY MORE HOSTAGES WILL BE TAKEN," Trump warned. "Our grossly incompetent 'leader,' Crooked Joe Biden, gave 6 BILLION DOLLARS for 5 people. Iran gave ZERO for 5. He's Dumb as a ROCK!"

Five U.S. citizens held in Iran landed in Doha, Qatar, on Monday in a prisoner swap for five Iranians held in the United States, along with the unfreezing of $6 billion in Iranian funds tied up by U.S. sanctions.