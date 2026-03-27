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Tags: iran | hackers | kash patel | photographs | resume

Iran-Linked Hackers Claim FBI Chief Email Breach

Friday, 27 March 2026 11:27 AM EDT

Iran-linked hackers have publicly claimed the breach of FBI Director Kash Patel's personal inbox, publishing photographs of the director and his purported resume to the internet.

On their website, the hacker group Handala Hack Team said Patel "will now find his name among the list of successfully hacked victims."

Reuters was not able to immediately authenticate the emails published by Hanadala, but a sample of the material uploaded by the hackers and reviewed by Reuters appears to show a mix of personal and work correspondence dating between 2010 and 2019.

A Justice Department official confirmed to Reuters that Patel's emails were compromised but did not go into detail.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The hackers did not immediately respond to messages.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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Iran-linked hackers have publicly claimed the breach of FBI Director Kash Patel's personal inbox, publishing photographs of the director and his purported resume to the internet. On their website, the hacker group Handala Hack Team said Patel "will now find his name among...
iran, hackers, kash patel, photographs, resume
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2026-27-27
Friday, 27 March 2026 11:27 AM
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