Human Rights Group: Iran Has Executed 6 People, Arrested Over 700

Iran has executed six people and arrested over 700 individuals across the country since Israel launched a series of strikes against the country on June 13, according to the Center for Human Rights in Iran.

"Like a wounded animal, the Islamic Republic is going after every perceived threat in the country with deadly force," said Hadi Ghaemi, CHRI executive director.

"And true to form, the Iranian authorities are locking people up incommunicado without cause or access to a lawyer and sending them to the gallows on 'national security' charges in order to terrorize the public and reestablish control," Ghaemi said.

The six who were executed were arrested for "spying for the Zionist regime."

Asghar Jahangir, a spokesman for Iran's judiciary, said Iran will soon reveal how many were arrested in the sweeps, per the New York Post.