WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: iran | executes | people | arrests | israel | strikes

Human Rights Group: Iran Has Executed 6 People, Arrested Over 700

By    |   Wednesday, 02 July 2025 07:51 PM EDT

Iran has executed six people and arrested over 700 individuals across the country since Israel launched a series of strikes against the country on June 13, according to the Center for Human Rights in Iran.

"Like a wounded animal, the Islamic Republic is going after every perceived threat in the country with deadly force," said Hadi Ghaemi, CHRI executive director.

"And true to form, the Iranian authorities are locking people up incommunicado without cause or access to a lawyer and sending them to the gallows on 'national security' charges in order to terrorize the public and reestablish control," Ghaemi said.

The six who were executed were arrested for "spying for the Zionist regime."

Asghar Jahangir, a spokesman for Iran's judiciary, said Iran will soon reveal how many were arrested in the sweeps, per the New York Post.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Iran has executed six people and arrested over 700 individuals across the country since Israel launched a series of strikes against the country on June 13, according to the Center for Human Rights in Iran.
iran, executes, people, arrests, israel, strikes
139
2025-51-02
Wednesday, 02 July 2025 07:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved