Iranian American Leader Wants Musk to Boot Khamenei Off Twitter

With Elon Musk reportedly closing in on buying Twitter, the executive director of Iranian Americans for Liberty (IAL) is making a preemptive plea for the accounts of Iranian leaders to be taken off the platform.

"When @elonmusk takes control of @Twitter – his first order of business should be to remove @khamenei_ir and all of his accounts," Bryan Leib tweeted Monday. "Twitter should not support terrorist regimes."

Supreme Leader Imam Sayyid Ali Khamenei has a number of related Twitter accounts that have remained active on the publicly traded company's platform. Former President Donald Trump, though, was suspended from the platform while he was still president of the United States.

"It's hypocritical for Big Tech to allow Iranian regime officials to use their platforms to spread misinformation, violence, antisemitism, and homophobia," former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell told Leib earlier this year.

"It's unbelievable that Big Tech allows this to happen. This hypocrisy of allowing the hate and terror to be spewed on social media is unacceptable."

For his part, Musk has vowed to run Twitter as a free and open platform, but activating Trump's account or blocking leaders of U.S.-designated state sponsors of terror like Iran have not been discussed specifically by the billionaire.

"A good sign as to whether there is free speech is: Is someone you don't like allowed to say something you don't like?" Musk asked at a TED 2022 event. "If that is the case, then we have free speech.