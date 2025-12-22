WATCH TV LIVE

Report: Iran Holds Missile Drills in Various Cities

Monday, 22 December 2025 08:51 AM EST

Iran held missile drills in various cities on Monday, state media reported, citing unnamed sources and witnesses, in what was the second such reported exercise ‍in a month.

NBC News reported on Saturday that ‍President Donald Trump was to be briefed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that any expansion ⁠of Iran's ballistic missile program poses a threat that could necessitate swift action.

Western powers regard Iran's ballistic missile arsenal both as ​a conventional military threat to Middle East stability and a possible delivery mechanism for nuclear weapons should Tehran develop them. It denies any intent ‍to build atomic bombs.

The Telegram channel of Iran's public broadcaster and semi-official ⁠Nournews published videos of what appeared to be missile launches, without specifying the whereabouts.

However, the outlets said launches took place from the capital Tehran and the cities of Isfahan and Mashhad. Reuters could not ⁠independently verify the authenticity ​of the videos.

State media ⁠later on Monday cited "informed sources" as denying that missiles were tested and saying ‍the circulated images were of "high-altitude aircraft." No clarification regarding the conflicting reports was provided.

NBC reported ‌that Israeli officials are concerned that Iran is reconstituting nuclear enrichment sites the U.S. bombed in June, and were preparing to brief ⁠Trump for ​options on attacking the ‍missile program again.

Earlier this month, the navy of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards held a two-day exercise aimed at ‍countering foreign threats, firing ballistic and cruise missiles at simulated targets in the Gulf.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


