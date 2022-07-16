Report: Iran Plots to Kill Trump

A recent intelligence leak report indicates that Iran is plotting to kill or capture former President Donald Trump as well as former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

According to the Mirror, Iran is seeking to avenge the death of its beloved commander, Major General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a drone strike two years ago.

The claim comes after a recent National Counterterrorism Center report, which said Iran is "waging a multi-pronged campaign against select U.S. officials."

The report also mentioned threats of international legal maneuvering, the issuance of Iranian arrest warrants, as well as sanctions, and lethal action.

Soleimani was considered one of the most important military leaders in the Middle East after assisting the Russians in their intervention in Syria and providing aid to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The commander was killed in a drone strike near a Baghdad airport in Jan. 2020.

"Since January 2021, Tehran has publicly expressed a willingness to conduct lethal operations inside the United States and has consistently identified former President Donald Trump, former secretary of state Michael Pompeo, and former General Kenneth McKenzie as among its priority targets for retribution," Yahoo News stated.

Yahoo continued, mentioning that Iran would seek the killing or prosecution of a U.S. official like Trump as it sees the former US president as equivalent in rank and stature to Soleimani "or responsible for his death as successful retaliatory actions.

Yahoo also indicated that the report is "Not for Public Release" and "For Official Use Only."

The findings come amidst President Joe Biden on tour in the Middle East in an effort to strengthen ties with the region after fears the Iran nuclear deal talks may fall through.

