Iran Provokes US, Presses New Demands Before Talks

Iran is escalating tensions with the United States by pressing new demands ahead of scheduled nuclear talks while its military carried out provocative actions against U.S. vessels in the Persian Gulf, Axios reported Tuesday.

According to the report, Iranian officials now want to change both the venue and format of negotiations planned for Friday.

Tehran is seeking to move the talks from Istanbul to Oman and limit discussions to a strictly bilateral format with the U.S., excluding other Arab and Muslim countries that were previously invited as observers.

Axios reported that Iran is also attempting to narrow the scope of the talks to nuclear issues only, avoiding discussions on ballistic missiles and Iran-backed proxy groups — priorities for U.S. allies in the region.

The shift comes after understandings had already been reached and invitations extended, the report said.

The diplomatic maneuvering coincided with two aggressive actions by Iranian forces toward U.S. interests within a six-hour span.

In the first incident, Iranian Revolutionary Guard fast boats attempted to board a U.S.-flagged commercial ship near the Strait of Hormuz. The boats dispersed after a U.S. Navy destroyer arrived to escort the vessel with support from the U.S. Air Force. No shots were fired.

Hours later, an Iranian drone with "unclear intent" flew near the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and was shot down by an F-35 fighter jet, U.S. Central Command said.

"Continued Iranian harassment and threats in international waters and airspace will not be tolerated," CENTCOM spokesman Capt. Tim Hawkins said.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday that talks remain scheduled despite the incidents.

"As of right now, the talks with Iran are still scheduled," Leavitt told reporters. She said President Donald Trump prefers diplomacy but emphasized that "it takes two to tango" and that all options remain on the table.

An Iranian foreign ministry spokesman told state media that locations including Turkey and Oman are under consideration and said the talks' timing and venue should not be used for "media games."

According to Axios, Trump envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are expected to lead the negotiations. Witkoff met Tuesday in Israel with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where discussions focused heavily on Iran and regional security.