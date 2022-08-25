Mossad Head: New Iran Deal 'Built on Lies,' 'Very Bad for Israel'

Mossad Director David Barnea called the new nuclear deal negotiated between Iran and the West "a strategic disaster" that is "very bad for Israel" on Thursday, The Times of Israel reported.

Barnea emphasized that the emerging deal, mainly resulting from talks between Iran and the United States, is "ultimately built on lies" as he implored international leaders not to rush into signing on.

The Israeli intelligence leader said of the possibility that Iran obtains nuclear weapons that Mossad "is preparing and knows how to remove that threat."

"If we don't take action, Israel will be in danger," he added.

Barnea's strong statement comes as the U.S. and Iran inch close to implementing a form of the original Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) passed under former U.S. President Barack Obama.

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell recently said that the U.S. could respond as soon as this week to a final draft proposal that would restore a form of the 2015 JCPOA accord.

"I hope that this response allows us to end the negotiations," Borrell declared. "That's my hope, but I cannot assure you that this will happen."

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price signaled similar optimism to the E.U. on Monday but acknowledged that "there are still some outstanding issues that must be resolved."

Meanwhile, former Israeli Prime Minister and current leader of the opposition, Benjamin Netanyahu, joined Barnea in condemning the new nuclear deal as "even worse" than the previous one.

"They're going to get hundreds of billions of dollars in short order, and that's going to help them finance their various proxies," Netanyahu told Al Arabiya on Wednesday.