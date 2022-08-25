×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: iran deal | israel | world | foreign policy | biden

Mossad Head: New Iran Deal 'Built on Lies,' 'Very Bad for Israel'

Mossad Head: New Iran Deal 'Built on Lies,' 'Very Bad for Israel'

Flag of Israel's Mossad. (Info633933/Dreamstime.com)

By    |   Thursday, 25 August 2022 10:30 PM EDT

Mossad Director David Barnea called the new nuclear deal negotiated between Iran and the West "a strategic disaster" that is "very bad for Israel" on Thursday, The Times of Israel reported.

Barnea emphasized that the emerging deal, mainly resulting from talks between Iran and the United States, is "ultimately built on lies" as he implored international leaders not to rush into signing on.

The Israeli intelligence leader said of the possibility that Iran obtains nuclear weapons that Mossad "is preparing and knows how to remove that threat."

"If we don't take action, Israel will be in danger," he added.

Barnea's strong statement comes as the U.S. and Iran inch close to implementing a form of the original Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) passed under former U.S. President Barack Obama.

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell recently said that the U.S. could respond as soon as this week to a final draft proposal that would restore a form of the 2015 JCPOA accord.

"I hope that this response allows us to end the negotiations," Borrell declared. "That's my hope, but I cannot assure you that this will happen."

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price signaled similar optimism to the E.U. on Monday but acknowledged that "there are still some outstanding issues that must be resolved."

Meanwhile, former Israeli Prime Minister and current leader of the opposition, Benjamin Netanyahu, joined Barnea in condemning the new nuclear deal as "even worse" than the previous one.

"They're going to get hundreds of billions of dollars in short order, and that's going to help them finance their various proxies," Netanyahu told Al Arabiya on Wednesday.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Mossad Director David Barnea called the new nuclear deal negotiated between Iran and the West "a strategic disaster" that is "very bad for Israel" on Thursday, The Times of Israel reported. Barnea emphasized that the emerging deal, mainly resulting from talks between Iran ...
iran deal, israel, world, foreign policy, biden
272
2022-30-25
Thursday, 25 August 2022 10:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved