Iran Deploying New Technologies to Curb Protests

Iran is using cutting-edge military technology and sophisticated psychological operations to dismantle protests against the government that have taken over the country, CNN reported, citing experts.

According to the outlet, low-flying surveillance drones, signal jammers, a rapid-response propaganda apparatus and the violent deployment of force were unleashed simultaneously by the regime during recent protests over Iran's poor economy.

Iranian authorities have insisted they had regained control of the country after successive nights of mass protests nationwide since last week, which have posed one of the biggest challenges to the clerical leadership since it came to power in the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iran has called the protests, its "13th day of war with Israel," referencing last June's 12-day war, which resulted in the killing of top security officials and forced Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to go into hiding.

Iran has classified the protesters as foreign agents that must be "dealt with."

Iranian citizens find themselves being surveilled by CCTV cameras, even those who choose to protest at home, according to CNN.

"We got information that someone in your building was chanting and it was coming from your apartment," a member of the country's security forces tells a man in a video shared by Iranian media outlets on social media.

"Everything is under surveillance," Iran's national police posted.

Iran has shut down SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet terminals to prevent people from circumventing its internet restrictions.

"I haven't seen anything like that at all. It was not regular jamming, they have some sort of military equipment," Amir Rashidi, an Iranian cybersecurity expert and director at New York City-based Miaan group, a digital advocacy group, said to CNN.

Previous protests in 2019 and 2022 saw Iran shut down its internet, but technology experts tell CNN this is one of the "most severe internet disruptions," they've seen.

Iran's propaganda has worked to instill fear in its citizens, with state television showing a morgue full of body bags and footage of blindfolded detainees lined up against walls, CNN reported.

They have also claimed protesters have killed civilians and are agents of Israel and the United States.

President Donald Trump warned Tuesday of unspecified "very strong action" against Iran if its authorities go ahead with the threatened hanging of some protesters, as international outrage grew over a crackdown that one rights group said has likely killed thousands.

"When they start killing thousands of people – and now you're telling me about hanging. We'll see how that's going to work out for them," Trump said.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform urging Iranians to "KEEP PROTESTING," adding, "I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY."

AFP contributed to this report.