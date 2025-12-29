Reports: Iran Seeks Chemical, Bio Missile Warheads

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is developing long-range ballistic missile warheads capable of carrying biological and chemical weapons, according to reports, as Tehran seeks to bolster deterrence against potential attacks by Israel and the U.S.

The IRGC Aerospace Force is working on the unconventional warheads for ballistic missiles, Iran International reported Monday, citing military sources.

The outlet, an anti-regime Persian news channel, said the activity coincides with the transfer of missile launchers to eastern Iran.

Separately, Iran has made inquiries about acquiring biological and chemical weapons, though there is no proof it is developing or possesses such weapons, people familiar with the matter told The Jerusalem Post on Monday.

The reports emerged as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with President Donald Trump on Monday at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Netanyahu was expected to brief Trump on options for potential future strikes against Iran amid concerns that Tehran is rebuilding ballistic missile production sites and repairing air defenses damaged by U.S. and Israeli airstrikes in June.

Iran has accelerated its pursuit of unconventional warheads in recent months amid concerns about a more direct confrontation with Israel and the U.S., Iran International reported, citing sources who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

The Revolutionary Guard, anticipating scenarios of major conflict, is building capabilities that, in the view of Iran's decision-makers, would serve as a "complementary deterrent factor" alongside the nation's conventional missile program, a source told Iran International.

Programs overseen by the IRGC Aerospace Force include optimizing ballistic missiles to carry chemical and biological agents and upgrading associated command-and-control systems, the source said.

Iran has denied any efforts to acquire unconventional weapons and has declared itself committed to its global obligations, according to Iran International.

But over the years, Tehran has expanded the range, accuracy, and variety of its ballistic missiles, a program that has been a major source of concern for Western countries and regional states.

"Now I hear that Iran is trying to build up again, and if they are, we're going to have to knock them down," Trump told reporters Monday alongside Netanyahu in remarks that aired live on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 free online streaming platform.

"We'll knock them down. We'll knock the hell out of them.

"But hopefully that's not happening. I heard Iran wants to make a deal.

"If they want to make a deal that's much smarter. You know, they could have made a deal the last time before we went through, you know, a big attack on them.

"And they decided not to make the deal. They wish they made that deal.

"So, I think, again, they should make a deal. They want to make a deal.

"But sometimes that doesn't happen."

Trump was asked whether he would support another Israeli airstrike on Iran if Tehran does not agree to a peace deal and begins rebuilding its ballistic missile and nuclear programs.

"If they will continue with the missiles? Yes," he said. "The nuclear? Fast."

Last week, Iran International reported that Western intelligence agencies had identified "unusual" activity by the IRGC Aerospace Force and had stepped up monitoring and surveillance.

Sources said intelligence services were tracking command-and-control signals as well as deployments and logistical movements linked to the force.

Military analysts told Iran International that, if confirmed, the development of chemical and biological warheads could sharply alter the region's deterrence balance and trigger broad international reaction.

Any deployment of such weapons would likely draw widespread global condemnation and could pave the way for further sanctions and intensified pressure on Iran.