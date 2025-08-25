Ayatollah Khamenei: US Demands Iran's Obedience

Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accuses America of wanting Iran to be subservient.

On Sunday on his official X page, Khamenei wrote: "Those who say, 'Don't chant slogans against the US, or they'll get angry,' only see the surface. Those who argue, 'Why not hold direct negotiations with the US & resolve issues?' only see the surface. That isn't the crux of the matter. The US wants Iran to be obedient to it."

Khamenei said at a religious event on Sunday: "They want Iran to be obedient to America. The Iranian nation will stand with all of its power against those who have such erroneous expectations."

He added: "People who ask us not to issue slogans against the U.S. … to have direct negotiations with the U.S. only see appearances. … This issue is unsolvable."

Khamenei's comments come after Iran and European nations made an agreement on Friday to resume negotiations regarding its nuclear program.