Ipsos Poll: Most Americans Support Mask Requirements in Airports

Most Americans support requiring masks in airports and on planes despite a judge's recent ruling that ended federal mask mandates on public transportation, according to a new poll from Ipsos.

Ipsos found that three-in-four Americans support mask mandates in airports, and while Republicans and Democrats are split on the issue, a majority of both support mask requirements.

75% of Americans said they support mask requirements in airports.

91% of Democrats said the same.

57% of Republicans said the same.

The polling group notes that "While the mask requirement for air travel and public transportation appears to be heading toward continued litigation, nearly half of Americans say it is very likely they will continue to wear masks in airports, and on planes, trains, and public transit."

46% of Americans said they are likely to wear a mask in an airport.

47% will likely wear a mask on airplanes.

46% will likely wear a mask on public transit.

45% will likely wear a mask on trains.

The poll also found that about half of Americans were not bothered by the mask mandates at airports when they were in effect.

49% said the requirement made them no more or less likely to fly.

27% were more likely to fly.

23% were less likely to fly.

Ipsos surveyed 998 adults across the U.S. from April 19-20, 2022 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.