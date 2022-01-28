Pregnant Man, Pregnant Person Emojis Coming to iPhones

Apple's latest iOS 15.4 beta for iPhones features a "pregnant man" and "pregnant person" emoji, the New York Post reported on Friday.

The update is currently optional but will come to all iOS platforms later this year.

The decision to implement the two emojis was teased in September of last year by Unicode Consortium, the company responsible for creating new emojis, on Twitter.

"Among the 838 new characters in #Unicode14 are 37 new #emoji, along with new emoji sequences, that are expected to show up sometime next year," the company said, sharing a picture containing a pregnant man emoji.

Emojipedia, an emoji reference website, responded to the Unicode decision positively in a September 2021 blog post, explaining the reasons for the additions.

"The new pregnancy options may be used for representation by trans men, non-binary people, or women with short hair — though, of course, use of these emojis is not limited to these groups," the post read.

"Unicode has made an effort to be inclusive with gender, especially in recent years," Emojipedia added. "The approach has varied depending on the situation, though the general goal is to standardize inconsistencies in legacy decisions."

The new iOS 15.4 beta lineup also contains several overtly sexual emoji additions, including a face with peeking eye and a naughty lip-biting depiction, which creators have described as ideal for expressing "flirtation or arousal," according to The Sun.