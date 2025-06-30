IPhone App Lets Users Post ICE Sightings

A new iPhone app lets users post sightings of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in their area, CNN reported.

The app, ICEBlock, was launched in early April by musician and developer Joshua Aaron. He told the news outlet he wanted to do something "to fight back" against ICE raids.

Aaron said the deportation efforts feel "reminiscent of Nazi Germany."

"We're literally watching history repeat itself," he said.

ICE acting Director Todd Lyons said CNN's promotion of the app was "reckless and irresponsible."

"Advertising an app that basically paints a target on federal law enforcement officers' backs is sickening," he said in a statement.

"My officers and agents are already facing a 500% increase in assaults, and going on live television to announce an app that lets anyone zero in on their locations is like inviting violence against them with a national megaphone. CNN is willfully endangering the lives of officers who put their lives on the line every day and enabling dangerous criminal aliens to evade U.S. law. Is this simply reckless 'journalism' or overt activism?"

ICEBlock has more than 20,000 users.