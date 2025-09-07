Trump Endorses Rep. Ashley Hinson for Iowa Senate Seat

President Donald Trump endorsed Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, in her campaign to succeed retiring Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.

"I know Ashley well, and she is a winner!" Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Saturday night. "A loving wife and proud mother of two sons, Ashley is a wonderful person, has always delivered for Iowa, and will continue doing so in the United States Senate."

"Ashley Hinson will be an outstanding senator, and has my complete and total endorsement – she will not let you down!"

The endorsement comes a day after Senate GOP leaders also rallied behind Hinson. Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Tim Scott, R-S.C., both endorsed her Friday, calling her a "conservative fighter" and "staunch Trump ally."

Hinson, who flipped a Democrat-held House seat in 2020, announced her Senate bid shortly after Ernst said she would not seek reelection. Iowa's open seat is expected to be a top priority for Republicans in 2026, as they look to defend and expand their Senate majority.